905 30th St North East

This Beautifully Updated Apartment is Ready for you NOW! New kitchen Cabinets and appliances, newer carpet and SO MUCH STORAGE! Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in a quiet community. Cats allowed. $150 flat rate fee added to rent for water, sewer and garbage, you are responsible for Electricity! Currently occupied. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin at 253.882.9032.