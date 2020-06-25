All apartments in Auburn
905 30th St North East
905 30th St North East

905 30th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

905 30th Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
This Beautifully Updated Apartment is Ready for you NOW! New kitchen Cabinets and appliances, newer carpet and SO MUCH STORAGE! Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in a quiet community. Cats allowed. $150 flat rate fee added to rent for water, sewer and garbage, you are responsible for Electricity! Currently occupied. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin at 253.882.9032.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 30th St North East have any available units?
905 30th St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 30th St North East have?
Some of 905 30th St North East's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 30th St North East currently offering any rent specials?
905 30th St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 30th St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 30th St North East is pet friendly.
Does 905 30th St North East offer parking?
No, 905 30th St North East does not offer parking.
Does 905 30th St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 30th St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 30th St North East have a pool?
Yes, 905 30th St North East has a pool.
Does 905 30th St North East have accessible units?
No, 905 30th St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 905 30th St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 30th St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
