All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 6609 S 298th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
6609 S 298th Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6609 S 298th Pl

6609 S 298th Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6609 S 298th Pl, Auburn, WA 98001
West Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Newer Auburn Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Application Pending:

This home is located on a cul-de-sac that ends with the well-maintained neighborhood park. Located in a gorgeous community of newer construction homes, you will enjoy features like the vaulted ceilings in living room, open layout from ling to dining and kitchen areas, and a first floor bedroom. You will have to see this one to appreciate all of the extra features packed in.

- Fully Fenced backyard

- Oversized two-stall garage

- Gas fireplace

- Large LG Washer/Dryer Included

#1011

Forrest@HavenRent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4660553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 S 298th Pl have any available units?
6609 S 298th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 6609 S 298th Pl have?
Some of 6609 S 298th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 S 298th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6609 S 298th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 S 298th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6609 S 298th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 6609 S 298th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6609 S 298th Pl offers parking.
Does 6609 S 298th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6609 S 298th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 S 298th Pl have a pool?
No, 6609 S 298th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6609 S 298th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6609 S 298th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 S 298th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6609 S 298th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College