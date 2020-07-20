6609 S 298th Pl

Amenities
Newer Auburn Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Application Pending:
This home is located on a cul-de-sac that ends with the well-maintained neighborhood park. Located in a gorgeous community of newer construction homes, you will enjoy features like the vaulted ceilings in living room, open layout from ling to dining and kitchen areas, and a first floor bedroom. You will have to see this one to appreciate all of the extra features packed in.
- Fully Fenced backyard
- Oversized two-stall garage
- Gas fireplace
- Large LG Washer/Dryer Included
#1011
Forrest@HavenRent.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4660553)