6530 Elizabeth Loop South East

6530 Elizabeth Loop Southeast
Location

6530 Elizabeth Loop Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
3BR, 2.5Ba Home 1830sf home in the private gated community of Verona. Built in 2005 and has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The awesome kitchen has new countertops and appliances including an island. A nice cozy fireplace in the family room to enjoy on those cool nights. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms with the master bedroom having a his & hers closets, 2 sinks, a toilet and a big shower. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable regardless of the leasing decision once payment is submitted. Monthly rent is $2250 + $7 processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East have any available units?
6530 Elizabeth Loop South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East have?
Some of 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East currently offering any rent specials?
6530 Elizabeth Loop South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East is pet friendly.
Does 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East offer parking?
No, 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East does not offer parking.
Does 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East have a pool?
Yes, 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East has a pool.
Does 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East have accessible units?
No, 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 6530 Elizabeth Loop South East does not have units with dishwashers.
