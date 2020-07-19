6530 Elizabeth Loop South East

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

3BR, 2.5Ba Home 1830sf home in the private gated community of Verona. Built in 2005 and has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The awesome kitchen has new countertops and appliances including an island. A nice cozy fireplace in the family room to enjoy on those cool nights. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms with the master bedroom having a his & hers closets, 2 sinks, a toilet and a big shower. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable regardless of the leasing decision once payment is submitted. Monthly rent is $2250 + $7 processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied.