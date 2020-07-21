All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 6326 Francis Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
6326 Francis Ave SE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

6326 Francis Ave SE

6326 Francis Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

6326 Francis Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Home In the Desirable Lakeland Verona Community - In Verona located in desirable Lakeland Hills! Single family detached home. Beautiful Granite Kitchen, with Tile & complimented with Hardwood floors & boasts lots of cabinets & plenty of storage space. Formal living & family rooms seperated by a double-sided Gas Fireplace. Vaulted Ceilings with windows & Hardwoods throughout the main floor provide a ton of light. Huge Master suite with 5 piece master bath includes oversized soaking tub. Walking distance to community park and schools. Don't miss this one!

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with owner final approval.

Dustin@HavenRent.com

#6005

(RLNE5506756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6326 Francis Ave SE have any available units?
6326 Francis Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 6326 Francis Ave SE have?
Some of 6326 Francis Ave SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6326 Francis Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
6326 Francis Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 Francis Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6326 Francis Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 6326 Francis Ave SE offer parking?
No, 6326 Francis Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 6326 Francis Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6326 Francis Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 Francis Ave SE have a pool?
No, 6326 Francis Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 6326 Francis Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 6326 Francis Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 Francis Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6326 Francis Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College