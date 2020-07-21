6326 Francis Ave SE

Amenities
Spacious Home In the Desirable Lakeland Verona Community - In Verona located in desirable Lakeland Hills! Single family detached home. Beautiful Granite Kitchen, with Tile & complimented with Hardwood floors & boasts lots of cabinets & plenty of storage space. Formal living & family rooms seperated by a double-sided Gas Fireplace. Vaulted Ceilings with windows & Hardwoods throughout the main floor provide a ton of light. Huge Master suite with 5 piece master bath includes oversized soaking tub. Walking distance to community park and schools. Don't miss this one!
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with owner final approval.
