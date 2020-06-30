6104 Montevista Drive Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Welcome home to spacious luxury! Soaring 2-story ceilings in the living room plus plenty of large windows ensure light-filled, airy spaces. Generous recessed and overhead lighting offer year-round brightness, and the soft neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.



The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, and there’s plenty of room for the crowd! Whip up a feast in the large Chef’s kitchen while staying front and center for all the action. A BBQ in your dinner plans? The sunny back patio is just steps from the kitchen – perfect for easy meal-time grilling. When the feasting is done, gather around the slate-wrapped gas fireplace in the family room for long evenings of cozy conversation.



At the end of the day, head upstairs to the immaculate master suite! Bright, airy and spacious, this private retreat features a separate sitting room and huge ensuite bath. A great spot for a getaway without even leaving home!



Two additional large bedrooms and a full bath are located on the upper floor, with another full bath and bedroom on the main floor.



Located in a gated community, this home offers privacy and security. Close to Sunset Park, Dorothy Bothell Park, and Lake Tapps for great outdoor adventures. Easy access to main thoroughfares and highways for worry-free commutes.



FEATURES:



• 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in 3100 sf of stylish living

• Large windows and soaring 2-storey living area ceiling ensuring plenty of natural light

• Generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Hardwoods, tile and plush carpets throughout

• Enormous Chef’s Kitchen with plenty of oak cabinetry

• Granite tiled counters w/ full height white subway tile backsplash

• Stainless-steel appliances incl. professional Thor gas range and dual wall ovens

• Convenient center island w/ granite tile breakfast bar

• Separate pantry

• Eating area off kitchen

• Sliders from kitchen to back patio – perfect spot for the BBQ!

• Spacious family room w/cozy slate-wrapped gas fireplace

• Formal dining room

• Enormous master suite w/ double entry doors, separate sitting room, and large rare day-light walk-in closet

• Spacious custom tile 5-piece master ensuite bath w/ dual vanity

• Free-standing corner soaking tub and oversized framless glass walk-in shower

• Full shared hallway bath with dual vanity on upper level

• 2 additional large, bright bedrooms on upper level

• Convenient 3/4 bath on main level w/ additional bedroom or great sunny office space!

• Separate laundry area w/ full size front loading Maytag washer and GAS dryer

• Sunny back patio for easy meal-time grilling

• Fully fenced back yard

• Year-round yard maintenance included



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview, HOA restrictions, and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,590, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,590, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.