Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM

6104 Montevista Drive Southeast

6104 Montevista Drive Southeast · (206) 429-4583
Location

6104 Montevista Drive Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,590

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Welcome home to spacious luxury! Soaring 2-story ceilings in the living room plus plenty of large windows ensure light-filled, airy spaces. Generous recessed and overhead lighting offer year-round brightness, and the soft neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.

The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, and there’s plenty of room for the crowd! Whip up a feast in the large Chef’s kitchen while staying front and center for all the action. A BBQ in your dinner plans? The sunny back patio is just steps from the kitchen – perfect for easy meal-time grilling. When the feasting is done, gather around the slate-wrapped gas fireplace in the family room for long evenings of cozy conversation.

At the end of the day, head upstairs to the immaculate master suite! Bright, airy and spacious, this private retreat features a separate sitting room and huge ensuite bath. A great spot for a getaway without even leaving home!

Two additional large bedrooms and a full bath are located on the upper floor, with another full bath and bedroom on the main floor.

Located in a gated community, this home offers privacy and security. Close to Sunset Park, Dorothy Bothell Park, and Lake Tapps for great outdoor adventures. Easy access to main thoroughfares and highways for worry-free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in 3100 sf of stylish living
• Large windows and soaring 2-storey living area ceiling ensuring plenty of natural light
• Generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Hardwoods, tile and plush carpets throughout
• Enormous Chef’s Kitchen with plenty of oak cabinetry
• Granite tiled counters w/ full height white subway tile backsplash
• Stainless-steel appliances incl. professional Thor gas range and dual wall ovens
• Convenient center island w/ granite tile breakfast bar
• Separate pantry
• Eating area off kitchen
• Sliders from kitchen to back patio – perfect spot for the BBQ!
• Spacious family room w/cozy slate-wrapped gas fireplace
• Formal dining room
• Enormous master suite w/ double entry doors, separate sitting room, and large rare day-light walk-in closet
• Spacious custom tile 5-piece master ensuite bath w/ dual vanity
• Free-standing corner soaking tub and oversized framless glass walk-in shower
• Full shared hallway bath with dual vanity on upper level
• 2 additional large, bright bedrooms on upper level
• Convenient 3/4 bath on main level w/ additional bedroom or great sunny office space!
• Separate laundry area w/ full size front loading Maytag washer and GAS dryer
• Sunny back patio for easy meal-time grilling
• Fully fenced back yard
• Year-round yard maintenance included

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview, HOA restrictions, and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,590, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,590, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast have any available units?
6104 Montevista Drive Southeast has a unit available for $3,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast have?
Some of 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
6104 Montevista Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 6104 Montevista Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
