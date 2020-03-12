5708 Hazel Ave S.E.

Amenities

Lakeland Hills Auburn Rental - You will love this 6 bedroom or 5 bedroom with office/ den/bonus room. 1 full bath downstairs next to bedroom and upstairs with 5 piece master bath with 2 walk in closets and full bath. This house has high ceilings which allows bright and open rooms with rounded corners, see through fireplace between living room and family room. Kitchen is large with island, maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in family room, kitchen, and entry. Home has 3 car garage and level, fenced backyard that will give you lots of time to relax and enjoy the summer with family and friends. Property comes with landscaping service and is close to freeway access. Don't miss out!



(RLNE4840837)