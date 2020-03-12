All apartments in Auburn
Auburn, WA
5708 Hazel Ave S.E.
5708 Hazel Ave S.E.

5708 Hazel Avenue Southeast · (253) 299-2088
Location

5708 Hazel Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. · Avail. now

$3,500

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3400 sqft

Amenities

Lakeland Hills Auburn Rental - You will love this 6 bedroom or 5 bedroom with office/ den/bonus room. 1 full bath downstairs next to bedroom and upstairs with 5 piece master bath with 2 walk in closets and full bath. This house has high ceilings which allows bright and open rooms with rounded corners, see through fireplace between living room and family room. Kitchen is large with island, maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in family room, kitchen, and entry. Home has 3 car garage and level, fenced backyard that will give you lots of time to relax and enjoy the summer with family and friends. Property comes with landscaping service and is close to freeway access. Don't miss out!

(RLNE4840837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. have any available units?
5708 Hazel Ave S.E. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. have?
Some of 5708 Hazel Ave S.E.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Hazel Ave S.E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. is pet friendly.
Does 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. offer parking?
Yes, 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. does offer parking.
Does 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. have a pool?
No, 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. have accessible units?
No, 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5708 Hazel Ave S.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
