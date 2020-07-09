All apartments in Auburn
4909 Mill Pond Loop SE

Location

4909 Mill Pond Loop, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4909 Mill Pond Loop SE Available 05/20/20 Beautiful Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms - Come take a look at this gorgeous home with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! This cozy home is very spacious and conveniently located next to the Auburn riverside, Mt baker middle school, and Gildo Rey elementary all within 1 mile! Take a step outside and see the beautiful vegetable garden on the side of the house and the back deck with plenty of room for entertaining guests!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE have any available units?
4909 Mill Pond Loop SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Mill Pond Loop SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE offer parking?
No, 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE does not offer parking.
Does 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE have a pool?
No, 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE have accessible units?
No, 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 Mill Pond Loop SE does not have units with air conditioning.

