3846 D Street Southeast

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking fireplace

Available 02/01/20 Looking for a quality of life or searching for a neighborhood you'll love? Want a management company that cares, or one that understands your apartment is your home? Need an apartment where maintenance is the norm not the exception? These values are our values. Come see the difference and have a sense of belonging. A place you'll call HOME



2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, 2nd floor



MOVE IN COSTS: A security deposit equal to half month's rent is required, a non-refundable fee equal to half months rent and first months rent is required to take property off the market. The month will be pro-rated as necessary.



$1150 Rent + RUBS (Ratio Utility Billing Service) This is a third party billing for water and sewer.



No pets



Visit website soundtenement.com and follow our instructions.



If you have completed a TYPED application for each people applying and have the other required things, then please setup an appointment by calling us. Leave a message stating you want an appointment if we miss your call and we will return your call ASAP.



Our criteria and applications are online. Our criteria is self evaluating. Your application should be TYPED for each applicant so, we can read it. If you do not have a computer and/or printer you can use King County Library system.



Respectfully,

Michael @ Sound Tenement

415-797-7606



Hello,

Have you visited our website soundtenement.com? If not please do so and follow the instructions.



Our apartment will not come available until June. So, we are not able to show the apartment at this time.



Yes, you need schedule an appointment to apply. A completed and typed application is needed for each adult? Do you have two current pay stub? (each adult working must have them) We need photo ID for each adult?



Screening fee should be a money order or cashiers check. Screening fee is $20 for each adult applying.



We meet people at Starbucks on Ellingson Road in Auburn.



The address is 4025 A Street SE, Bldg A Suite 101, Auburn, WA 980



