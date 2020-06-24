All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 3846 D Street Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
3846 D Street Southeast
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

3846 D Street Southeast

3846 D Pl SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
South Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3846 D Pl SE, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 02/01/20 Looking for a quality of life or searching for a neighborhood you'll love? Want a management company that cares, or one that understands your apartment is your home? Need an apartment where maintenance is the norm not the exception? These values are our values. Come see the difference and have a sense of belonging. A place you'll call HOME

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, 2nd floor

MOVE IN COSTS: A security deposit equal to half month's rent is required, a non-refundable fee equal to half months rent and first months rent is required to take property off the market. The month will be pro-rated as necessary.

$1150 Rent + RUBS (Ratio Utility Billing Service) This is a third party billing for water and sewer.

No pets

Visit website soundtenement.com and follow our instructions.

If you have completed a TYPED application for each people applying and have the other required things, then please setup an appointment by calling us. Leave a message stating you want an appointment if we miss your call and we will return your call ASAP.

Our criteria and applications are online. Our criteria is self evaluating. Your application should be TYPED for each applicant so, we can read it. If you do not have a computer and/or printer you can use King County Library system.

Respectfully,
Michael @ Sound Tenement
415-797-7606

Hello,
Have you visited our website soundtenement.com? If not please do so and follow the instructions.

Our apartment will not come available until June. So, we are not able to show the apartment at this time.

Yes, you need schedule an appointment to apply. A completed and typed application is needed for each adult? Do you have two current pay stub? (each adult working must have them) We need photo ID for each adult?

Screening fee should be a money order or cashiers check. Screening fee is $20 for each adult applying.

We meet people at Starbucks on Ellingson Road in Auburn.

The address is 4025 A Street SE, Bldg A Suite 101, Auburn, WA 980

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5418721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3846 D Street Southeast have any available units?
3846 D Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 3846 D Street Southeast have?
Some of 3846 D Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3846 D Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3846 D Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3846 D Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 3846 D Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 3846 D Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 3846 D Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 3846 D Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3846 D Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3846 D Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 3846 D Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3846 D Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3846 D Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3846 D Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3846 D Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with GymAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College