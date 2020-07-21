All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

3617 I Street SE B

3617 I Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3617 I Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bed townhome - This home has a lovely, private patio area with room to plant what you like. It is located close to walking/biking trails and it has only one shared wall. It feels like you are living in a stand-alone home, with the green grass around it.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Applications fee and pet fee are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.

(RLNE4949849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 I Street SE B have any available units?
3617 I Street SE B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 3617 I Street SE B currently offering any rent specials?
3617 I Street SE B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 I Street SE B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 I Street SE B is pet friendly.
Does 3617 I Street SE B offer parking?
No, 3617 I Street SE B does not offer parking.
Does 3617 I Street SE B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 I Street SE B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 I Street SE B have a pool?
No, 3617 I Street SE B does not have a pool.
Does 3617 I Street SE B have accessible units?
No, 3617 I Street SE B does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 I Street SE B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 I Street SE B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 I Street SE B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 I Street SE B does not have units with air conditioning.
