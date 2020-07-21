3617 I Street SE B

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bed townhome - This home has a lovely, private patio area with room to plant what you like. It is located close to walking/biking trails and it has only one shared wall. It feels like you are living in a stand-alone home, with the green grass around it.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Applications fee and pet fee are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.



