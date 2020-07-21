All apartments in Auburn
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

33827 56th Pl. S

33827 56th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

33827 56th Place South, Auburn, WA 98001
South Auburn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
It's the house you've been waiting for! - 4 bed, 2.5 bath home at Vista Pointe! Unique floor plan brings the outdoors in w/ oversized & numerous windows, w/ stunning double 10'x8' sliders, & Bonus outdoor room. You'll be mesmerized upon entry w/ custom front door & grand entry. Kitchen w/ butler's pantry, super-sized island, ss appliances, Grohe faucets throughout, European style vessel sinks, large garage w/ storage space, leisure retreat upstairs, front & backyard landscaping & Fencing. This home has the Wow Factor.

Rent: $2,795.00 and Deposit is $2,795.00.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets: Dog or Cat 25lbs or less and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee and a minimum of $25 pet rent.

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5152801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33827 56th Pl. S have any available units?
33827 56th Pl. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 33827 56th Pl. S currently offering any rent specials?
33827 56th Pl. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33827 56th Pl. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 33827 56th Pl. S is pet friendly.
Does 33827 56th Pl. S offer parking?
Yes, 33827 56th Pl. S offers parking.
Does 33827 56th Pl. S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33827 56th Pl. S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33827 56th Pl. S have a pool?
No, 33827 56th Pl. S does not have a pool.
Does 33827 56th Pl. S have accessible units?
No, 33827 56th Pl. S does not have accessible units.
Does 33827 56th Pl. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 33827 56th Pl. S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33827 56th Pl. S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33827 56th Pl. S has units with air conditioning.
