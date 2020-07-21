33827 56th Pl. S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

It's the house you've been waiting for! - 4 bed, 2.5 bath home at Vista Pointe! Unique floor plan brings the outdoors in w/ oversized & numerous windows, w/ stunning double 10'x8' sliders, & Bonus outdoor room. You'll be mesmerized upon entry w/ custom front door & grand entry. Kitchen w/ butler's pantry, super-sized island, ss appliances, Grohe faucets throughout, European style vessel sinks, large garage w/ storage space, leisure retreat upstairs, front & backyard landscaping & Fencing. This home has the Wow Factor.



Rent: $2,795.00 and Deposit is $2,795.00.



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets: Dog or Cat 25lbs or less and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee and a minimum of $25 pet rent.



(RLNE5152801)