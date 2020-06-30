Amenities

Available 03/20/20 Three bedrooms, one bathroom single-family home in Auburn



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Fireplace

- Carpeting throughout

- Washer + Dryer hookups

- Baseboard heaters

- Private patio

- One-car attached garage

- Off-street parking.



This beautiful home is located in downtown Auburn, within walking distance to Washington Elementary, Auburn Senior High, Auburn's Main Street Market, and Indian Tom Park.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

The Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 318 O St NE, Auburn, Pierce, Washington, 98002



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/318-O-St-Ne-Auburn-WA-98002-3



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



