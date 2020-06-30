Amenities
Available 03/20/20 Three bedrooms, one bathroom single-family home in Auburn
Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Carpeting throughout
- Washer + Dryer hookups
- Baseboard heaters
- Private patio
- One-car attached garage
- Off-street parking.
This beautiful home is located in downtown Auburn, within walking distance to Washington Elementary, Auburn Senior High, Auburn's Main Street Market, and Indian Tom Park.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
The Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 318 O St NE, Auburn, Pierce, Washington, 98002
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/318-O-St-Ne-Auburn-WA-98002-3
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
www.mynd.co
