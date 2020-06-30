All apartments in Auburn
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

318 O St NE

318 O Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

318 O Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 03/20/20 Three bedrooms, one bathroom single-family home in Auburn

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Carpeting throughout
- Washer + Dryer hookups
- Baseboard heaters
- Private patio
- One-car attached garage
- Off-street parking.

This beautiful home is located in downtown Auburn, within walking distance to Washington Elementary, Auburn Senior High, Auburn's Main Street Market, and Indian Tom Park.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
The Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 318 O St NE, Auburn, Pierce, Washington, 98002

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/318-O-St-Ne-Auburn-WA-98002-3

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5637218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 O St NE have any available units?
318 O St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 O St NE have?
Some of 318 O St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 O St NE currently offering any rent specials?
318 O St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 O St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 O St NE is pet friendly.
Does 318 O St NE offer parking?
Yes, 318 O St NE offers parking.
Does 318 O St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 O St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 O St NE have a pool?
No, 318 O St NE does not have a pool.
Does 318 O St NE have accessible units?
No, 318 O St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 318 O St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 O St NE has units with dishwashers.

