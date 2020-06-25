All apartments in Auburn
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

31641 110th Place SE

31641 110th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

31641 110th Place Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Lovely Home in Quiet Neighborhood Near Auburndale Park - Welcome home! This two-story home features a vaulted ceiling in the entry way and living room, warm wood floors in kitchen and family room. Bright kitchen & adjoining family room with cozy gas fireplace downstairs and all the bedrooms are upstairs.. Upstairs you have a spacious master bedroom & bathroom plus walk-in closet. Nice big fence back yard. Close to schools, shopping, and amenities.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2047

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4851896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31641 110th Place SE have any available units?
31641 110th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 31641 110th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
31641 110th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31641 110th Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 31641 110th Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 31641 110th Place SE offer parking?
No, 31641 110th Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 31641 110th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31641 110th Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31641 110th Place SE have a pool?
No, 31641 110th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 31641 110th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 31641 110th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 31641 110th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 31641 110th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31641 110th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31641 110th Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
