31641 110th Place SE

Amenities
Lovely Home in Quiet Neighborhood Near Auburndale Park - Welcome home! This two-story home features a vaulted ceiling in the entry way and living room, warm wood floors in kitchen and family room. Bright kitchen & adjoining family room with cozy gas fireplace downstairs and all the bedrooms are upstairs.. Upstairs you have a spacious master bedroom & bathroom plus walk-in closet. Nice big fence back yard. Close to schools, shopping, and amenities.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#2047
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4851896)