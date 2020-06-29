30913 133 Road Avenue South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly bbq/grill

Fantastic home in desirable Marchini Meadows! This large 2520 sq/ft beauty features 4 bedrooms, a large master suite w/ romantic gas fireplace, huge eat-in island kitchen with tons of storage, formal dinning room, and 9 ft ceilings. The open floor plan on the main floor is perfect for entertaining with cozy fireplace. Fully fenced backyard is ready for summer BBQ's. Perfect commuter location, close to hwy, schools and shopping. Hurry and take a look. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $2695+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.