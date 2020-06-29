All apartments in Auburn
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

30913 133 Road Avenue South East

30913 133rd Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

30913 133rd Ave SE, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Fantastic home in desirable Marchini Meadows! This large 2520 sq/ft beauty features 4 bedrooms, a large master suite w/ romantic gas fireplace, huge eat-in island kitchen with tons of storage, formal dinning room, and 9 ft ceilings. The open floor plan on the main floor is perfect for entertaining with cozy fireplace. Fully fenced backyard is ready for summer BBQ's. Perfect commuter location, close to hwy, schools and shopping. Hurry and take a look. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $2695+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30913 133 Road Avenue South East have any available units?
30913 133 Road Avenue South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 30913 133 Road Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
30913 133 Road Avenue South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30913 133 Road Avenue South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 30913 133 Road Avenue South East is pet friendly.
Does 30913 133 Road Avenue South East offer parking?
No, 30913 133 Road Avenue South East does not offer parking.
Does 30913 133 Road Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30913 133 Road Avenue South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30913 133 Road Avenue South East have a pool?
No, 30913 133 Road Avenue South East does not have a pool.
Does 30913 133 Road Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 30913 133 Road Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 30913 133 Road Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 30913 133 Road Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30913 133 Road Avenue South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 30913 133 Road Avenue South East does not have units with air conditioning.
