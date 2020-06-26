30612 133rd Avenue SE

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pending -An Amazing Mainvue Home Is Waiting For You - This popular 3190 sq ft , 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a beauty!



This open concept home portrays the true meaning of outdoor living. Through the oversize numerous windows and large triple 10 x 8 sliders, you feel like you are on vacation. Relax in the evening in your covered outdoor room with all the indoor comforts including a gas fireplace.



Built in 2013, this home includes many luxury items including a butler pantry, super sized island, designer faucets with European style sinks and contemporary laminated floors all downstairs.



The floor plan is unique with plenty of room downstairs to entertain. Great location, popular neighborhood and easy access to freeway. It comes with 2-car garage and easy yard to maintain. If you have a love for the contemporary, and take pride in your tenancy, this house is for you. This home is a MUST SEE and a real show stopper.



Terms: First month's rent and security deposit to move in. No smoking please. One small pet will be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 deposit.



This home is currently occupied. Do not walk on property or park in front of house. Please call Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com to schedule an appointment to view.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



(RLNE3480825)