Last updated July 2 2019

30612 133rd Avenue SE

30612 133rd Avenue Southeast
Location

30612 133rd Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pending -An Amazing Mainvue Home Is Waiting For You - This popular 3190 sq ft , 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is a beauty!

This open concept home portrays the true meaning of outdoor living. Through the oversize numerous windows and large triple 10 x 8 sliders, you feel like you are on vacation. Relax in the evening in your covered outdoor room with all the indoor comforts including a gas fireplace.

Built in 2013, this home includes many luxury items including a butler pantry, super sized island, designer faucets with European style sinks and contemporary laminated floors all downstairs.

The floor plan is unique with plenty of room downstairs to entertain. Great location, popular neighborhood and easy access to freeway. It comes with 2-car garage and easy yard to maintain. If you have a love for the contemporary, and take pride in your tenancy, this house is for you. This home is a MUST SEE and a real show stopper.

Terms: First month's rent and security deposit to move in. No smoking please. One small pet will be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 deposit.

This home is currently occupied. Do not walk on property or park in front of house. Please call Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com to schedule an appointment to view.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

(RLNE3480825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30612 133rd Avenue SE have any available units?
30612 133rd Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 30612 133rd Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
30612 133rd Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30612 133rd Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 30612 133rd Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 30612 133rd Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 30612 133rd Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 30612 133rd Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30612 133rd Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30612 133rd Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 30612 133rd Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 30612 133rd Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 30612 133rd Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 30612 133rd Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 30612 133rd Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30612 133rd Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30612 133rd Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
