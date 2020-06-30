All apartments in Auburn
30312 125th Ct SE
30312 125th Ct SE

30312 125th Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

30312 125th Court Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Application Pending - Stunning 2014 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Lea Hill, Auburn - Application Pending - Stunning newer 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Lea Hill area of Auburn. Built in 2014 with beautiful architecture, open floor plan, and white woodwork. Delightful kitchen with oversized central granite island, granite counters, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Great room concept with gas fireplace open to kitchen and dining area with patio door to the backyard. Additional formal dining room. Elegant master suite with soaking tub, tile floor, and tile backsplash. Two car attached garage. Located in a small development, on a cul-de-sac with a community park. Near GRCC, shopping, and highways. A must-see! Terms: First month rent of $2695 and refundable security deposit of $2700 for a one year lease. No smoking and owner is firm on no pets please. Please call Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view; please do not apply until you have seen the property and spoken with Listing Agent Alison directly. Non-refundable application fee of $40 per adult. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5200044)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

