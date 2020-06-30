30312 125th Ct SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Application Pending - Stunning 2014 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Lea Hill, Auburn - Application Pending - Stunning newer 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Lea Hill area of Auburn. Built in 2014 with beautiful architecture, open floor plan, and white woodwork. Delightful kitchen with oversized central granite island, granite counters, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Great room concept with gas fireplace open to kitchen and dining area with patio door to the backyard. Additional formal dining room. Elegant master suite with soaking tub, tile floor, and tile backsplash. Two car attached garage. Located in a small development, on a cul-de-sac with a community park. Near GRCC, shopping, and highways. A must-see! Terms: First month rent of $2695 and refundable security deposit of $2700 for a one year lease. No smoking and owner is firm on no pets please. Please call Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view; please do not apply until you have seen the property and spoken with Listing Agent Alison directly. Non-refundable application fee of $40 per adult. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5200044)