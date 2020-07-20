3001 M St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Application Pending Well Located 3-Br. Rambler with Yard Care Included - Application Pending This partially remodeled [new gas furnace, new exterior paint and gutters, newer appliances] rambler is on a large lot with yard care included. It is located between 2 elementary schools and on the Met. bus line [in both directions] in SE. Auburn. The floor plan boasts large rooms, formal and informal dining, a wood-burning fireplace, a single garage with remote and a partial basement of 360 sf which offers good storage. Year-round yard care is included in the rent. The lot is large,120' frontage by 150' deep, and offers large lawn areas, as well as boat/rv parking, a large patio and numerous flower beds maintained by the owner. The storage shed at the southwest corner is not included in the rental.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



Please call Ron Thompson at 253-740-9397 for additional details or to arrange a showing.



(RLNE4660566)