Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

3001 M St SE

3001 M Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3001 M Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Application Pending Well Located 3-Br. Rambler with Yard Care Included - Application Pending This partially remodeled [new gas furnace, new exterior paint and gutters, newer appliances] rambler is on a large lot with yard care included. It is located between 2 elementary schools and on the Met. bus line [in both directions] in SE. Auburn. The floor plan boasts large rooms, formal and informal dining, a wood-burning fireplace, a single garage with remote and a partial basement of 360 sf which offers good storage. Year-round yard care is included in the rent. The lot is large,120' frontage by 150' deep, and offers large lawn areas, as well as boat/rv parking, a large patio and numerous flower beds maintained by the owner. The storage shed at the southwest corner is not included in the rental.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

Please call Ron Thompson at 253-740-9397 for additional details or to arrange a showing.

(RLNE4660566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 M St SE have any available units?
3001 M St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 M St SE have?
Some of 3001 M St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 M St SE currently offering any rent specials?
3001 M St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 M St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 M St SE is pet friendly.
Does 3001 M St SE offer parking?
Yes, 3001 M St SE offers parking.
Does 3001 M St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 M St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 M St SE have a pool?
No, 3001 M St SE does not have a pool.
Does 3001 M St SE have accessible units?
No, 3001 M St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 M St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 M St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
