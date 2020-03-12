2830 Alpine Street SE

Amenities
Auburn mukleshoot area tri-level home. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, available now - Welcome home to this lovely tri-level home ready for move in now. The home sits upon a nice lot with fenced rear yard and patios for bbq's and great yard area. Enter the main level with refinished hard wood floors, formal livingroom with fireplace and a nice dining room that opens to the large kitchen with skylights and great counter space and cabinets. Access to the rear patio area. Lower floor offers a large recreation room with access to the back patio area, a den, 3/4 bathroom and separate laundry room and two car garage. The upper floor you will find a master bedroom with walk in closet and 3/4 bathroom, 2 good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. New paint throughout inside. Exterior due to be painted 2019. Low maintenance yard and good parking. Please drive by to see if you like the location then call Reilly to tour this property at (253) 590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527 & Dawnette 253-261-7154..
Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit of $500.00 per pet. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in
Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527 & Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing.
Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/
