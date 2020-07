Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Breathtaking Views of White River Valley and Mt. Rainier - Application Pending:



Step outside on your covered deck while enjoying breathtaking views of Mt. Rainier and listening to the enchanting sounds of the White River Valley. This home features an open layout with new laminate flooring, large windows in the living and dining area, and a large kitchen with new appliances.



James@HavenRent.Com



#706



(RLNE3958596)