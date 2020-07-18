2313 M Street Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This large 3 bed unit with a jack/jill bath off the master is freshly remodeled with new floors, kitchen cabinets, appliances, throughout. The large living space with multiple ceiling fans to keep you cool in the summer is complimented by the light and bright kitchen and dining area leading out to the patio and fully fenced back yard. The huge master bedroom has dual closets and a private desk/makeup vanity just outside the connected bathroom. The two additional bedrooms, washer/dryer in unit, and additional storage plus the location only a block from Cascade Middle School and Brannon Park make this one a must see.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.