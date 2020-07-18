All apartments in Auburn
2313 M Street Northeast
Last updated June 29 2020 at 11:42 PM

2313 M Street Northeast

2313 M Street Northeast · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2018152
Location

2313 M Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This large 3 bed unit with a jack/jill bath off the master is freshly remodeled with new floors, kitchen cabinets, appliances, throughout. The large living space with multiple ceiling fans to keep you cool in the summer is complimented by the light and bright kitchen and dining area leading out to the patio and fully fenced back yard. The huge master bedroom has dual closets and a private desk/makeup vanity just outside the connected bathroom. The two additional bedrooms, washer/dryer in unit, and additional storage plus the location only a block from Cascade Middle School and Brannon Park make this one a must see.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 M Street Northeast have any available units?
2313 M Street Northeast has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 M Street Northeast have?
Some of 2313 M Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 M Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2313 M Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 M Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 M Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2313 M Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 2313 M Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2313 M Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 M Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 M Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 2313 M Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2313 M Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2313 M Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 M Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 M Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
