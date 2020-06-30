All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 2286 53rd Street Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
2286 53rd Street Southeast
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:43 AM

2286 53rd Street Southeast

2286 53rd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2286 53rd Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Southeast Auburn

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom floorplan! Beautiful kitchen with granite counters and large center island. Home was just built in 2017 so you could be living in basically a 3 year old home. Formal living room and formal dining room. Family room with cozy fireplace. Main floor 5th bedroom is just off the bath. 4 large bedrooms upstairs. Large master suite with French doors and elegant 5-piece master bath with great sized walk-in closet. Large bonus room with French doors. The 3 car garage will accommodate all of your toys and storage needs! Tankless hot water & central A/C. Gildo Rey elementary & Olympic Middle school. AVAILABLE in February 2020. Reach out to your Pathlight agent for make this home yours!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2286 53rd Street Southeast have any available units?
2286 53rd Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2286 53rd Street Southeast have?
Some of 2286 53rd Street Southeast's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2286 53rd Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2286 53rd Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2286 53rd Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2286 53rd Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2286 53rd Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2286 53rd Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 2286 53rd Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2286 53rd Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2286 53rd Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 2286 53rd Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2286 53rd Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2286 53rd Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2286 53rd Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2286 53rd Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with GymAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College