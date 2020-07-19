All apartments in Auburn
2250 I Street NE
2250 I Street NE

2250 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2250 I Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1409840e7 ----
Ready to move-in 4-plex Apartment unit in the Auburn Valley!! Freshly updated lower level 2 bedroom and spacious 1 bath apartment in. Spacious and very usable kitchen and dining area. Close to shopping, dining and more!

Pets: NO
Monthly Rent: $1225.00
Monthly Utility Fee: $65.00 (water, sewer, garbage)
Monthly Rent: $1225.00
Application fee: $40.00 per person 18 years old and above.
Leasing Admin Fee: $250.00

All County Evergreen Property Management
2020 A St SE, Suite 200
Auburn, WA 98002
253-238-9590
AllCountyEvergreen.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 I Street NE have any available units?
2250 I Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 2250 I Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
2250 I Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 I Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 I Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 2250 I Street NE offer parking?
No, 2250 I Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 2250 I Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 I Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 I Street NE have a pool?
No, 2250 I Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 2250 I Street NE have accessible units?
No, 2250 I Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 I Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 I Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2250 I Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2250 I Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
