Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

2222 28th Ct SE

2222 28th Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2222 28th Court Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FOUR BEDROOM HOME IN RIVERWALK NEIGHBORHOOD - This well maintained, 2410 square foot, 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is located near Game Farm Park and the Muckleshoot Casino in the neighborhood of River Walk.

Home features a formal living and dining room as well as a great room with family room, kitchen and informal dining area. The family room has a gas fireplace. The kitchen includes lots of cabinet space, a center island and a large walk in pantry. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs and all feature walk-in closets. The master bedroom has a 5 piece master bath and large walk-in closet with built in drawers.

There is a large cement patio in the back yard perfect for entertaining. Back yard is also fully fenced. Front and back yards are professionally landscaped and maintained. This home also features a 2 car garage with opener.

Available April 1, 2020. 12 month lease with full months rent of $2,495.00 and a refundable deposit of $2,500.00. No smoking. Pets will be considered case by case with an additional deposit of $500.00 per pet. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com
www.sarahdevine.withwre.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

