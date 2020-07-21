2214 69th CT SE

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities playground pet friendly

Beautiful Lakeland Hills Home Located in Quite Cul-de-sac - **Application Pending**



Located in the desirable community of Landland Hills, this house pulls up to a quite cul-de-sac just minutes from community parks, shopping, and restaurants. Downstairs open living room flows into open kitchen lay out with stainless steal appliances. fully fenced back yard great for the kids to play and entertaining.



**Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Dustin Ramsdell

Property Availability: 8/26



Dustin@HavenRent.com



#1066



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5108736)