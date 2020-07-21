All apartments in Auburn
2214 69th CT SE
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

2214 69th CT SE

2214 69th Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2214 69th Court Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pet friendly
Beautiful Lakeland Hills Home Located in Quite Cul-de-sac - **Application Pending**

Located in the desirable community of Landland Hills, this house pulls up to a quite cul-de-sac just minutes from community parks, shopping, and restaurants. Downstairs open living room flows into open kitchen lay out with stainless steal appliances. fully fenced back yard great for the kids to play and entertaining.

**Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Dustin Ramsdell
Property Availability: 8/26

Dustin@HavenRent.com

#1066

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5108736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 69th CT SE have any available units?
2214 69th CT SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 2214 69th CT SE currently offering any rent specials?
2214 69th CT SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 69th CT SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 69th CT SE is pet friendly.
Does 2214 69th CT SE offer parking?
No, 2214 69th CT SE does not offer parking.
Does 2214 69th CT SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 69th CT SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 69th CT SE have a pool?
No, 2214 69th CT SE does not have a pool.
Does 2214 69th CT SE have accessible units?
No, 2214 69th CT SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 69th CT SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 69th CT SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 69th CT SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 69th CT SE does not have units with air conditioning.
