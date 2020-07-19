All apartments in Auburn
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

2202 V St NW

2202 V Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2202 V Street Northwest, Auburn, WA 98001
West Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS.
PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.
WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU IF YOU WILL BE A GOOD FIT FOR THIS PROPERTY.

Well Maintained Tri-Level 3 Bedroom Home in Great Neighborhood.
This Home Features Large Living Room w/Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace. Dinning Room with Sliding Door to Deck with Fantastic Views.
Our Kitchen Boosts Open and Bright Space with Room for Informal Dining Set.
The Over-sized Rec Room Leads out to Large Deck and Fenced Yard, Ready for the BBQ's, Hot Tub & Entertaining! The Half Bath & Laundry Room Area is Located on Lower floor as well.
The Upper Floor has Master Suite w/walk in Closet & Bathroom, 2 more Bedrooms & Full Bath.
Long Time Occupant in Basement Lower Apartment has Separate Entrance on Side Yard. Very Quiet.. and all past tenants love him, but keeps to himself. Very helpful doing yard work.
We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen. No refund of app fee.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2095.00 rent - due at signing, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2270.00. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $15.00 per month w/zero deductible
Available July 1st. Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 V St NW have any available units?
2202 V St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 V St NW have?
Some of 2202 V St NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 V St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2202 V St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 V St NW pet-friendly?
No, 2202 V St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 2202 V St NW offer parking?
No, 2202 V St NW does not offer parking.
Does 2202 V St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 V St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 V St NW have a pool?
No, 2202 V St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2202 V St NW have accessible units?
No, 2202 V St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 V St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 V St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
