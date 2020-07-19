2202 V St NW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub

DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS.

PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU IF YOU WILL BE A GOOD FIT FOR THIS PROPERTY.



Well Maintained Tri-Level 3 Bedroom Home in Great Neighborhood.

This Home Features Large Living Room w/Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace. Dinning Room with Sliding Door to Deck with Fantastic Views.

Our Kitchen Boosts Open and Bright Space with Room for Informal Dining Set.

The Over-sized Rec Room Leads out to Large Deck and Fenced Yard, Ready for the BBQ's, Hot Tub & Entertaining! The Half Bath & Laundry Room Area is Located on Lower floor as well.

The Upper Floor has Master Suite w/walk in Closet & Bathroom, 2 more Bedrooms & Full Bath.

Long Time Occupant in Basement Lower Apartment has Separate Entrance on Side Yard. Very Quiet.. and all past tenants love him, but keeps to himself. Very helpful doing yard work.

We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen. No refund of app fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2095.00 rent - due at signing, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2270.00. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $15.00 per month w/zero deductible

Available July 1st. Inquiry on website for an up-to-date status of this property visit www.michellashomesllc.com