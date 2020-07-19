All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 1571 8th Street NE #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
1571 8th Street NE #A
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

1571 8th Street NE #A

1571 8th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
North Auburn
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1571 8th Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1571 8th Street NE #A Available 07/01/19 Charming 3 bedroom 1.75 bath condominium home! Available July 1st ! $1695.00/month! - Welcome home to this end unit at Rivers End Estates. Enter the main floor directly into the dining room with vaulted ceilings. The galley kitchen is off to the right, with great counter space and cabinets, gas range and microwave built in, dishwasher and refrigerator. Nice living room with wood stove, vaulted ceilings, slider to the fenced deck area. A bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor. Washer and Dryer shared in the main bathroom. The second floor offers two more bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a 3/4 bathroom off the hall. Great closet space thru out this home. A carport for two small cars and located close to shopping, restaurants, Green River, a golf course and more. A must see. Please call Misty at 206-841-8527 & Reilly 253-590-9591 to view this home.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 6 month or an 18 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 & Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3538332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 8th Street NE #A have any available units?
1571 8th Street NE #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1571 8th Street NE #A have?
Some of 1571 8th Street NE #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1571 8th Street NE #A currently offering any rent specials?
1571 8th Street NE #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 8th Street NE #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1571 8th Street NE #A is pet friendly.
Does 1571 8th Street NE #A offer parking?
Yes, 1571 8th Street NE #A offers parking.
Does 1571 8th Street NE #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1571 8th Street NE #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 8th Street NE #A have a pool?
No, 1571 8th Street NE #A does not have a pool.
Does 1571 8th Street NE #A have accessible units?
No, 1571 8th Street NE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 8th Street NE #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1571 8th Street NE #A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College