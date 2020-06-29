15 G Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

416 - Three bedroom with vintage charm - You MUST come see this updated home in downtown Auburn with vintage details and modern comfort. Two bedrooms upstairs with the master on the main level. Newer washer and dryer are included! Newer washer and dryer included! Updated kitchen with glass tile back splash. Enjoy the crisp Autumn nights on your front porch. Just blocks from Auburn High School and the hospital. Walk to work! Close to dining and shopping with easy access to major highways. No access to garage, but plenty of off-street parking! Contact today for a private tour.



No pets please.



Teresa@zaran.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5291068)