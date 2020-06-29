All apartments in Auburn
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

15 G Street SE

15 G Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

15 G Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
416 - Three bedroom with vintage charm - You MUST come see this updated home in downtown Auburn with vintage details and modern comfort. Two bedrooms upstairs with the master on the main level. Newer washer and dryer are included! Newer washer and dryer included! Updated kitchen with glass tile back splash. Enjoy the crisp Autumn nights on your front porch. Just blocks from Auburn High School and the hospital. Walk to work! Close to dining and shopping with easy access to major highways. No access to garage, but plenty of off-street parking! Contact today for a private tour.

No pets please.

Teresa@zaran.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5291068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 G Street SE have any available units?
15 G Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 G Street SE have?
Some of 15 G Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 G Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
15 G Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 G Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 15 G Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 15 G Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 15 G Street SE offers parking.
Does 15 G Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 G Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 G Street SE have a pool?
No, 15 G Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 15 G Street SE have accessible units?
No, 15 G Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 15 G Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 G Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

