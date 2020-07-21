1450 51st St North East

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets playground basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry playground

Beautiful, spacious & meticulously cared for 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, den/office on main and flex bonus area and laundry room on second. Large walk in closet and 5 piece bath in master. Great space in other bedrooms. Fenced yard with patio. Located in Auburns desirable Trail Run Neighborhood. Just 5 minutes to Highway 167 and 10 minutes to Kent Station. Playground, basketball court, and grass field just across the street. Call Aaron @ Renters Warehouse for details, 2253-670-4042 tp schedule showings. Pets accepted on CBC with owner approval & additional deposit. Rent: $2,350/mo security deposit equal to the rent, $157 admin fee/mo reporting/processing fee. No smoking is permitted. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, gross income mini $7,050/month, Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.