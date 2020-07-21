All apartments in Auburn
1450 51st St North East
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

1450 51st St North East

1450 51st Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1450 51st Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
Beautiful, spacious & meticulously cared for 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, den/office on main and flex bonus area and laundry room on second. Large walk in closet and 5 piece bath in master. Great space in other bedrooms. Fenced yard with patio. Located in Auburns desirable Trail Run Neighborhood. Just 5 minutes to Highway 167 and 10 minutes to Kent Station. Playground, basketball court, and grass field just across the street. Call Aaron @ Renters Warehouse for details, 2253-670-4042 tp schedule showings. Pets accepted on CBC with owner approval & additional deposit. Rent: $2,350/mo security deposit equal to the rent, $157 admin fee/mo reporting/processing fee. No smoking is permitted. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, gross income mini $7,050/month, Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 51st St North East have any available units?
1450 51st St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 51st St North East have?
Some of 1450 51st St North East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 51st St North East currently offering any rent specials?
1450 51st St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 51st St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 51st St North East is pet friendly.
Does 1450 51st St North East offer parking?
No, 1450 51st St North East does not offer parking.
Does 1450 51st St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 51st St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 51st St North East have a pool?
No, 1450 51st St North East does not have a pool.
Does 1450 51st St North East have accessible units?
No, 1450 51st St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 51st St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 51st St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
