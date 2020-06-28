All apartments in Auburn
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1406 51st Pl. NE.

1406 51st Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1406 51st Place Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spotless 2-BR., 2.5-BA. in North Auburn. - This almost-new townhouse has many features. The 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths are separated on the second floor, which is ideal for roommates. The master has a complete queen-sized bed, night stand and dresser, plus large walk-in closet. There's another 1/2 bath on the first floor. A gas furnace is provided, as well as a patio off the living room with a BBQ unit! The living room offers a small sectional and large tv and the dining room is furnished with a table and 6 chairs. All furnishings are contemporary in style, and black and gray colors dominate. The single garage is attached and one more space is in the driveway.

The location is in the newer tract of Trail Run, which has a large neighborhood of detached homes as well as the Subject's townhouse neighborhood. It lies just off of SE. 277th, an arterial that connects the east hill of the Valley to the SR 167 Freeway in North Auburn. In that the unit is vacant, one can easily see the room sizes and what furniture is included. Please call me at 253-740-9397 if interested.

The $40 application fee for those age 18 and over is due at application and is nonrefundable. Please call me, Ron Thompson, for more details.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5547875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 51st Pl. NE. have any available units?
1406 51st Pl. NE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 51st Pl. NE. have?
Some of 1406 51st Pl. NE.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 51st Pl. NE. currently offering any rent specials?
1406 51st Pl. NE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 51st Pl. NE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 51st Pl. NE. is pet friendly.
Does 1406 51st Pl. NE. offer parking?
Yes, 1406 51st Pl. NE. offers parking.
Does 1406 51st Pl. NE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 51st Pl. NE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 51st Pl. NE. have a pool?
No, 1406 51st Pl. NE. does not have a pool.
Does 1406 51st Pl. NE. have accessible units?
No, 1406 51st Pl. NE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 51st Pl. NE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 51st Pl. NE. does not have units with dishwashers.
