1406 51st Pl. NE.

Spotless 2-BR., 2.5-BA. in North Auburn. - This almost-new townhouse has many features. The 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths are separated on the second floor, which is ideal for roommates. The master has a complete queen-sized bed, night stand and dresser, plus large walk-in closet. There's another 1/2 bath on the first floor. A gas furnace is provided, as well as a patio off the living room with a BBQ unit! The living room offers a small sectional and large tv and the dining room is furnished with a table and 6 chairs. All furnishings are contemporary in style, and black and gray colors dominate. The single garage is attached and one more space is in the driveway.



The location is in the newer tract of Trail Run, which has a large neighborhood of detached homes as well as the Subject's townhouse neighborhood. It lies just off of SE. 277th, an arterial that connects the east hill of the Valley to the SR 167 Freeway in North Auburn. In that the unit is vacant, one can easily see the room sizes and what furniture is included. Please call me at 253-740-9397 if interested.



The $40 application fee for those age 18 and over is due at application and is nonrefundable. Please call me, Ron Thompson, for more details.



No Cats Allowed



