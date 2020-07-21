136 11th St SE,

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly remodeled cute home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms situated in a quiet neighorhood.This property offers lots of sunlight with a nice backyard.Open kitchen floor plan with new flooring,deck,cabinets,paint,windows and so on,very convenient to freeway 167 and 18.It also provides plenty of parking spaces both on and off street

Newly remodeled cute home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms situated in a quiet neighorhood.This property offers lots of sunlight with a nice backyard.Open kitchen floor plan with new flooring,deck,cabinets,paint,windows and so on,very convenient to freeway 167 and 18.It also provides plenty of parking spaces both on and off street