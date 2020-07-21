All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 136 11th St SE,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
136 11th St SE,
Last updated August 2 2019 at 4:52 AM

136 11th St SE,

136 11th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
South Auburn
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

136 11th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled cute home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms situated in a quiet neighorhood.This property offers lots of sunlight with a nice backyard.Open kitchen floor plan with new flooring,deck,cabinets,paint,windows and so on,very convenient to freeway 167 and 18.It also provides plenty of parking spaces both on and off street
Newly remodeled cute home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms situated in a quiet neighorhood.This property offers lots of sunlight with a nice backyard.Open kitchen floor plan with new flooring,deck,cabinets,paint,windows and so on,very convenient to freeway 167 and 18.It also provides plenty of parking spaces both on and off street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 11th St SE, have any available units?
136 11th St SE, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 136 11th St SE, currently offering any rent specials?
136 11th St SE, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 11th St SE, pet-friendly?
No, 136 11th St SE, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 136 11th St SE, offer parking?
Yes, 136 11th St SE, offers parking.
Does 136 11th St SE, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 11th St SE, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 11th St SE, have a pool?
No, 136 11th St SE, does not have a pool.
Does 136 11th St SE, have accessible units?
No, 136 11th St SE, does not have accessible units.
Does 136 11th St SE, have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 11th St SE, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 11th St SE, have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 11th St SE, does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College