All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 13304 SE 307th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
13304 SE 307th St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

13304 SE 307th St

13304 Southeast 307th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Lea Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13304 Southeast 307th Street, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Stunning Home in Auburn on Lea Hill - **Application Pending**

Home consist of 4 bedrooms with an extra room downstairs that could be used as a bedroom or office. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 + 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, open concept kitchen and living space with modern appliances. Covered outdoor fireplace, entertainment outdoor patio, fenced in yard. Home is close to stores such as Safeway and Trader Joe's, schools such as Green River Community College, and minutes away from HWY 18.

Forrest@havenrent.com

#1110

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13304 SE 307th St have any available units?
13304 SE 307th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 13304 SE 307th St have?
Some of 13304 SE 307th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13304 SE 307th St currently offering any rent specials?
13304 SE 307th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13304 SE 307th St pet-friendly?
No, 13304 SE 307th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 13304 SE 307th St offer parking?
Yes, 13304 SE 307th St offers parking.
Does 13304 SE 307th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13304 SE 307th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13304 SE 307th St have a pool?
No, 13304 SE 307th St does not have a pool.
Does 13304 SE 307th St have accessible units?
No, 13304 SE 307th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13304 SE 307th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13304 SE 307th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with GymAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College