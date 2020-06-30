All apartments in Auburn
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

1321 17th St. NE

1321 17th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1321 17th Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
1321 17th St. NE Available 04/17/20 Super Cute & Remodeled 3 Bedroom House FOR RENT in Auburn! - This is an adorable home with a large yard! This home has been almost fully remodeled inside, with new appliances, new cabinets, new fixtures, new paint and refinished oak hardwood floors throughout. Also, new windows, new roof and new exterior paint give the home great street appeal. The garage has been converted to a large storage area. Parking for 3-4 cars in the driveway. Super convenient location! Walking distance to brand new Dick Scobee Elementary School and Cascade Middle School. Only one mile to shopping, restaurants, banks, LA Fitness. Great access to Hwy 167 and Green River Community College. Located on a quiet, dead-end street. Make an appointment to view this great home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

ARRANGE A TOUR: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5709920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

