1302 50th St. NE.

Large 4-BR., 2.5-Bath in Trail Run, Auburn - Former tenant out by 5/10/2019. Clean, newer 2-story in Northeast Auburn near SR 167 access and exit at So. 272nd, Large corner lot with fenced back yard for greater privacy. Fine kitchen finishes in cherrywood cabinets, ceramic tiled counters, stainless steel appliances and tile floor. Other features of informal and formal dining areas, f/a gas furnace, family room w/gas fireplace, king-sized mstr.-br. suite with 5-fixture bath and walk-in closet, double garage with remotes and pet and smoke-free living to date.

Terms are first month's rent and security/damage deposit at inception of 12-month lease. Sorry, no pets or smokers and strong credit required. Please call Ron Thompson at 253-740-9397 for more details and to arrange a showing. Also, note that the $40 application fee per adult for anyone over 18 is charged at application and is non-refundable. You or your proxy must see the property first.



(RLNE2029067)