Auburn, WA
1302 50th St. NE.
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:07 AM

1302 50th St. NE.

1302 50th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1302 50th Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Large 4-BR., 2.5-Bath in Trail Run, Auburn - Former tenant out by 5/10/2019. Clean, newer 2-story in Northeast Auburn near SR 167 access and exit at So. 272nd, Large corner lot with fenced back yard for greater privacy. Fine kitchen finishes in cherrywood cabinets, ceramic tiled counters, stainless steel appliances and tile floor. Other features of informal and formal dining areas, f/a gas furnace, family room w/gas fireplace, king-sized mstr.-br. suite with 5-fixture bath and walk-in closet, double garage with remotes and pet and smoke-free living to date.
Terms are first month's rent and security/damage deposit at inception of 12-month lease. Sorry, no pets or smokers and strong credit required. Please call Ron Thompson at 253-740-9397 for more details and to arrange a showing. Also, note that the $40 application fee per adult for anyone over 18 is charged at application and is non-refundable. You or your proxy must see the property first.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2029067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 50th St. NE. have any available units?
1302 50th St. NE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 50th St. NE. have?
Some of 1302 50th St. NE.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 50th St. NE. currently offering any rent specials?
1302 50th St. NE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 50th St. NE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 50th St. NE. is pet friendly.
Does 1302 50th St. NE. offer parking?
Yes, 1302 50th St. NE. offers parking.
Does 1302 50th St. NE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 50th St. NE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 50th St. NE. have a pool?
No, 1302 50th St. NE. does not have a pool.
Does 1302 50th St. NE. have accessible units?
No, 1302 50th St. NE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 50th St. NE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 50th St. NE. does not have units with dishwashers.
