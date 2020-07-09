All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 10704 s.e.304th way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
10704 s.e.304th way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

10704 s.e.304th way

10704 SE 304th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Lea Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10704 SE 304th Way, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Spacious furnished basement appt. near GRCC - Property Id: 275393

MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES

This air conditioned furnished apartment is located on Lea Hill in Auburn, near GRCC, Golf Course and Park. It has a Lg. fenced yard with summer swimming pool. Open concept kitchen dining and living room with wood fireplace. 2 Queen size beds and futon for added sleeping. Carport parking and private entrance. Shared laundry with single elderly landlady upstairs.
Small pet with $250 deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275393
Property Id 275393

(RLNE5763272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10704 s.e.304th way have any available units?
10704 s.e.304th way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 10704 s.e.304th way have?
Some of 10704 s.e.304th way's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10704 s.e.304th way currently offering any rent specials?
10704 s.e.304th way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10704 s.e.304th way pet-friendly?
No, 10704 s.e.304th way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 10704 s.e.304th way offer parking?
Yes, 10704 s.e.304th way offers parking.
Does 10704 s.e.304th way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10704 s.e.304th way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10704 s.e.304th way have a pool?
Yes, 10704 s.e.304th way has a pool.
Does 10704 s.e.304th way have accessible units?
No, 10704 s.e.304th way does not have accessible units.
Does 10704 s.e.304th way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10704 s.e.304th way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with GymAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College