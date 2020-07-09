10704 s.e.304th way

Amenities

in unit laundry carport pool air conditioning fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES



This air conditioned furnished apartment is located on Lea Hill in Auburn, near GRCC, Golf Course and Park. It has a Lg. fenced yard with summer swimming pool. Open concept kitchen dining and living room with wood fireplace. 2 Queen size beds and futon for added sleeping. Carport parking and private entrance. Shared laundry with single elderly landlady upstairs.

Small pet with $250 deposit

