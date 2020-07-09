10704 s.e.304th way

Amenities
Spacious furnished basement appt. near GRCC - Property Id: 275393
MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES
This air conditioned furnished apartment is located on Lea Hill in Auburn, near GRCC, Golf Course and Park. It has a Lg. fenced yard with summer swimming pool. Open concept kitchen dining and living room with wood fireplace. 2 Queen size beds and futon for added sleeping. Carport parking and private entrance. Shared laundry with single elderly landlady upstairs.
Small pet with $250 deposit
