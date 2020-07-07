107 N St SE A

Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Property Id: 265435
Large brick home in downtown Auburn converted into a triplex.
The available unit is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, with large living room, kitchen, wood fireplace and garage.
* Full kitchen including refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven and dishwasher.
* Garage has additional storage.
* Large locking storage unit in backyard for each tenant -No charge
* Washer and Dryer on site- No charge
* Available parking on property.
* Easy access - Close to stores and freeway
Lease Details: Rent is $1,350 month. Security deposit is $1,350.00
$45.00 non-refundable application fee for each applicant 18+
Tenant pays utilities.
Must have good rental history and income verification
Non-smoking; No pets
Please text Kristi at 206-755-4961
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265435
(RLNE5805030)