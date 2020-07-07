107 N St SE A

Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Property Id: 265435



Large brick home in downtown Auburn converted into a triplex.

The available unit is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, with large living room, kitchen, wood fireplace and garage.

* Full kitchen including refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven and dishwasher.

* Garage has additional storage.

* Large locking storage unit in backyard for each tenant -No charge

* Washer and Dryer on site- No charge

* Available parking on property.

* Easy access - Close to stores and freeway



Lease Details: Rent is $1,350 month. Security deposit is $1,350.00

$45.00 non-refundable application fee for each applicant 18+

Tenant pays utilities.

Must have good rental history and income verification

Non-smoking; No pets



Please text Kristi at 206-755-4961

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265435

No Pets Allowed



