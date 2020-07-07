All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

107 N St SE A

107 N St SE · No Longer Available
Location

107 N St SE, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Property Id: 265435

Large brick home in downtown Auburn converted into a triplex.
The available unit is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, with large living room, kitchen, wood fireplace and garage.
* Full kitchen including refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven and dishwasher.
* Garage has additional storage.
* Large locking storage unit in backyard for each tenant -No charge
* Washer and Dryer on site- No charge
* Available parking on property.
* Easy access - Close to stores and freeway

Lease Details: Rent is $1,350 month. Security deposit is $1,350.00
$45.00 non-refundable application fee for each applicant 18+
Tenant pays utilities.
Must have good rental history and income verification
Non-smoking; No pets

Please text Kristi at 206-755-4961
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265435
Property Id 265435

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N St SE A have any available units?
107 N St SE A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 N St SE A have?
Some of 107 N St SE A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 N St SE A currently offering any rent specials?
107 N St SE A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N St SE A pet-friendly?
No, 107 N St SE A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 107 N St SE A offer parking?
Yes, 107 N St SE A offers parking.
Does 107 N St SE A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 N St SE A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N St SE A have a pool?
No, 107 N St SE A does not have a pool.
Does 107 N St SE A have accessible units?
No, 107 N St SE A does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N St SE A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 N St SE A has units with dishwashers.

