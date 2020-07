Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home situated on a cul-de-sac in The Greenlands subdivision of York County. This home features formal living room & dining room, family room open to spacious kitchen with access to the large fenced back yard. This home also has a 2 car garage, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood flooring, Ceramic Tile & Carpet make this home not only comfortable, but beautiful. More Photos to Follow or Call today to schedule your preview.