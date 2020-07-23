/
poquoson county
193 Apartments for rent in Poquoson County, VA📍
Central Poquoson
Wythe Creek Apartments
547 Wythe Creek Rd, Poquoson, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
Located in quaint Poquoson, Virginia, Wythe Creek Apartments offer you the exclusive small town charm you’re looking for while being a stone’s throw away from big city conveniences.
Eastern Poquoson
1312 Poquoson Ave.
1312 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2074 sqft
1312 Poquoson Ave. Available 08/01/20 4 BD/2.5 BA Home - REMODELED 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TWO STORY FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME ON LARGE CORNER LOT WITH LOVELY FRONT PORCH. BEAUTIFUL BRAZILIAN CHERRY WOOD ON FIRST FLOOR.
Western Poquoson
242 Hunts Neck
242 Hunts Neck Road, Poquoson, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great home in popular city of Poquoson. Minutes from LAFB & NASA. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a large yard and big screened porch for entertaining. Pet considered with owner approval & additional fees.
Results within 1 mile of Poquoson County
136 Tuckahoe Trace
136 Tuckahoe Trace, York County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
136 Tuckahoe Trace Available 08/15/20 IMMACULATE PROPERTY IN YORK COUNTY - IMMACULATE HOME IN THE WONDERFUL RUNNING MAN NEIGHBORHOOD OF YORK COUNTY. COMPLETELY UPDATED AND BEAUTIFUL THROUGHOUT.
309 Willards Way
309 Willards Way, York County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2232 sqft
309 Willards Way Available 09/15/20 Great Woods of Tabb Home - This well maintained home is in the desirable neighborhood of Woods of Tabb, just minutes from Langley AFB and close to shopping and activities.
Results within 5 miles of Poquoson County
Coliseum Central
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
Buckroe Beach
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated townhomes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Pet friendly. Property has a playground, fitness room and business center. On the HRT bus line. By Salt Ponds Marina Resort.
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1336 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Watkins
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Coliseum Central
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,209
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Coliseum Central
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance to Hampton Coliseum, these homes feature a sunroom, garden tubs, and extra storage space. A pet-friendly community with a resort-inspired pool, detached garages, and a clubhouse.
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Coliseum Central
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Hampton Roads Center
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Buckroe Beach
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,429
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Willow Oaks
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hampton Roads Center
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Hampton Roads Center
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Coliseum Central
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,139
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1103 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries.
Fox Hill
Fox Hill
313 Silver Isles Blvd, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautifully landscaped community is located in one of Hampton's oldest and most charming neighborhoods. You'll love our great location, which is only a few minutes from the beach. Living at Fox Hill will make your morning commute to Langley, Ft.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Poquoson County area include Hampton University, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, and Hampton have apartments for rent.