525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Pristine top floor 2BR/2BA condo with resort-style living at fabulous Belmont Bay across the street from the marina so bring your boat! Gleaming hardwoods, granite/SS kitchen, fireplace & laundry in unit. Enjoy beautiful nature trails, jogging/walking/bike paths along the river, swimming, tennis. Spacious 1388 sq. ft. open layout with lots of storage + a separate storage unit. Adjacent to VRE/close to I-95 and Ft. Belvoir. Steps to new shops - Belmont Bay Market and Salon. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case. $50/adult processing fee. Condo move-in fee is $400 (nonrefundable) + $500 refundable security deposit. *One Garage Space*