525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE

Amenities
Pristine top floor 2BR/2BA condo with resort-style living at fabulous Belmont Bay across the street from the marina so bring your boat! Gleaming hardwoods, granite/SS kitchen, fireplace & laundry in unit. Enjoy beautiful nature trails, jogging/walking/bike paths along the river, swimming, tennis. Spacious 1388 sq. ft. open layout with lots of storage + a separate storage unit. Adjacent to VRE/close to I-95 and Ft. Belvoir. Steps to new shops - Belmont Bay Market and Salon. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case. $50/adult processing fee. Condo move-in fee is $400 (nonrefundable) + $500 refundable security deposit. *One Garage Space*