Woodbridge, VA
525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE

525 Belmont Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

525 Belmont Bay Drive, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Pristine top floor 2BR/2BA condo with resort-style living at fabulous Belmont Bay across the street from the marina so bring your boat! Gleaming hardwoods, granite/SS kitchen, fireplace & laundry in unit. Enjoy beautiful nature trails, jogging/walking/bike paths along the river, swimming, tennis. Spacious 1388 sq. ft. open layout with lots of storage + a separate storage unit. Adjacent to VRE/close to I-95 and Ft. Belvoir. Steps to new shops - Belmont Bay Market and Salon. No Smoking. Pets Case by Case. $50/adult processing fee. Condo move-in fee is $400 (nonrefundable) + $500 refundable security deposit. *One Garage Space*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have any available units?
525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbridge, VA.
What amenities does 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 BELMONT BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
