All apartments in Woodbridge
Find more places like 1305 MEAD TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbridge, VA
/
1305 MEAD TERRACE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

1305 MEAD TERRACE

1305 Mead Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1305 Mead Terrace, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning 3 bedroom 3 bath! Bathrooms in upper level completely renovated with Panaro Bianco ceramic tile. Stainless steele appliances and original hardwood floors on upper and main level. Huge living room with French doors leading to the deck . Master bedroom with master bath and two spacious closets, second bedroom has walk in closet! Basement has separate entrance with a patio area, full bath and fireplace! It even features beautiful French doors for privacy. Close to Old Bridge, route 1 and minutes from 95. A must see! Call me today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 MEAD TERRACE have any available units?
1305 MEAD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbridge, VA.
What amenities does 1305 MEAD TERRACE have?
Some of 1305 MEAD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 MEAD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1305 MEAD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 MEAD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1305 MEAD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbridge.
Does 1305 MEAD TERRACE offer parking?
No, 1305 MEAD TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 1305 MEAD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 MEAD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 MEAD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1305 MEAD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1305 MEAD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1305 MEAD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 MEAD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 MEAD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 MEAD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 MEAD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Longview Apartments
13725 Lynn St
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct
Woodbridge, VA 22191
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr
Woodbridge, VA 22192
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr
Woodbridge, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Woodbridge 1 BedroomsWoodbridge 2 Bedrooms
Woodbridge Apartments with ParkingWoodbridge Pet Friendly Places
Woodbridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Sterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia