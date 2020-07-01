1305 MEAD TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning 3 bedroom 3 bath! Bathrooms in upper level completely renovated with Panaro Bianco ceramic tile. Stainless steele appliances and original hardwood floors on upper and main level. Huge living room with French doors leading to the deck . Master bedroom with master bath and two spacious closets, second bedroom has walk in closet! Basement has separate entrance with a patio area, full bath and fireplace! It even features beautiful French doors for privacy. Close to Old Bridge, route 1 and minutes from 95. A must see! Call me today!