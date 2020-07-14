Woods of Williamsburg Apartments

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds