Williamsburg, VA
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Woods of Williamsburg Apartments

108 Tilghman Court · (757) 578-1176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 Tilghman Court, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 116J · Avail. Aug 4

$888

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113E · Avail. Aug 17

$1,022

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107H · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 105G · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1085 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woods of Williamsburg Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
At Woods of Williamsburg Apartments in Williamsburg, Virginia, live in comfort and convenience in a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment! Options abound to find the perfect apartment for every need with amenities like washer and dryer connections, white appliances, private patio and walk-in closets. The community boasts amenities like a swimming pool, two playgrounds, laundry facilities. Close to home, entertaining activities like Go Ape Zipline Tours and Busch Gardens bring the fun. Find other conveniences like nearby grocery stores and shopping. Everything you need is at Woods of Williamsburg Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot is available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woods of Williamsburg Apartments have any available units?
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments has 4 units available starting at $888 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woods of Williamsburg Apartments have?
Some of Woods of Williamsburg Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woods of Williamsburg Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woods of Williamsburg Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woods of Williamsburg Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woods of Williamsburg Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woods of Williamsburg Apartments offers parking.
Does Woods of Williamsburg Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woods of Williamsburg Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woods of Williamsburg Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woods of Williamsburg Apartments has a pool.
Does Woods of Williamsburg Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Woods of Williamsburg Apartments has accessible units.
Does Woods of Williamsburg Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woods of Williamsburg Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Woods of Williamsburg Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woods of Williamsburg Apartments has units with air conditioning.
