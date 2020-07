Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments game room guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Welcome to Aura at Quarterpath, Williamsburg's hottest new address! Built with you in mind, Aura at Quarterpath offers luxury amenities and community features that you can't live without. Expansive floor plans include one, two and three bedrooms that offer options of a balcony, sunroom, patio, or den. Gourmet kitchens include stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy your free time by lounging poolside under the cabana, grilling out with friends, or spending the evening alongside our brick fire pit.