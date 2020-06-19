All apartments in Williamsburg
708 South Henry Street

708 South Henry Street · (757) 229-6810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

708 South Henry Street, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully furnished and completely renovated Two bedroom 2 bath condo located in Campus Court in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg. Absolutely beautiful! Enjoy the white "easy close" kitchen cabinets and drawers, luxury quartz counter tops, and updated appliances. Only unit in Campus Court with a over the range microwave and built in garbage disposal. Includes high efficiency full sized washer and dryer in the condo. Easy to clean plank flooring throughout the property - no carpets. Windows have been replaced with vinyl weather tight windows which should assist with keeping energy bills low. Both bathrooms have been updated with new white vanities, upgraded fixtures and the bath tubs have been refinished using the Miracle Tub method - They are immaculately clean!
Nicely furnished with high quality furniture. Sofa, flat screen TV and stand in the living room. Kitchen includes various cookware, utensils, drip coffee maker, and pots/pans. Dining room table with 4 chairs situated in the eat in kitchen area. 2 bar stools allow you to utilize the informal space between the living room and kitchen. Master bedroom includes a queen size bed, desk, dresser and end tables.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 South Henry Street have any available units?
708 South Henry Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 708 South Henry Street have?
Some of 708 South Henry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 South Henry Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 South Henry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 South Henry Street pet-friendly?
No, 708 South Henry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 708 South Henry Street offer parking?
No, 708 South Henry Street does not offer parking.
Does 708 South Henry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 South Henry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 South Henry Street have a pool?
No, 708 South Henry Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 South Henry Street have accessible units?
No, 708 South Henry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 South Henry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 South Henry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 708 South Henry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 South Henry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
