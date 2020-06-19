708 South Henry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully furnished and completely renovated Two bedroom 2 bath condo located in Campus Court in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg. Absolutely beautiful! Enjoy the white "easy close" kitchen cabinets and drawers, luxury quartz counter tops, and updated appliances. Only unit in Campus Court with a over the range microwave and built in garbage disposal. Includes high efficiency full sized washer and dryer in the condo. Easy to clean plank flooring throughout the property - no carpets. Windows have been replaced with vinyl weather tight windows which should assist with keeping energy bills low. Both bathrooms have been updated with new white vanities, upgraded fixtures and the bath tubs have been refinished using the Miracle Tub method - They are immaculately clean!

Nicely furnished with high quality furniture. Sofa, flat screen TV and stand in the living room. Kitchen includes various cookware, utensils, drip coffee maker, and pots/pans. Dining room table with 4 chairs situated in the eat in kitchen area. 2 bar stools allow you to utilize the informal space between the living room and kitchen. Master bedroom includes a queen size bed, desk, dresser and end tables.