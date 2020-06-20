Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4113 Prospect Street Available 07/01/20 Three BR, 31/2 bath townhouse with 2-car garage in new Quarterpath development - Three bedroom townhouse ,each with it's own bath. Granite and stainless kitchen with pass-thru bar to eat at. Washer and dryer included.

First floor includes entry foyer, bedroom and bath, and the garage. Second floor has living room and dining room with kitchen in between, a half bath and a deck off the living room and a balcony off the dining area. Third floor has two ensuite bedrooms and the laundry.

This property is in the new Quarterpath development , conveniently located off of Rt 199 and Rt 60 in the city of Williamsburg.



Please call Jim Halstead at 757-814-3031 with questions or to set up a showing.



(RLNE3189144)