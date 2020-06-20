All apartments in Williamsburg
4113 Prospect Street

4113 Prospect Street · (757) 814-3031
Location

4113 Prospect Street, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4113 Prospect Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1939 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4113 Prospect Street Available 07/01/20 Three BR, 31/2 bath townhouse with 2-car garage in new Quarterpath development - Three bedroom townhouse ,each with it's own bath. Granite and stainless kitchen with pass-thru bar to eat at. Washer and dryer included.
First floor includes entry foyer, bedroom and bath, and the garage. Second floor has living room and dining room with kitchen in between, a half bath and a deck off the living room and a balcony off the dining area. Third floor has two ensuite bedrooms and the laundry.
This property is in the new Quarterpath development , conveniently located off of Rt 199 and Rt 60 in the city of Williamsburg.

Please call Jim Halstead at 757-814-3031 with questions or to set up a showing.

(RLNE3189144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Prospect Street have any available units?
4113 Prospect Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4113 Prospect Street have?
Some of 4113 Prospect Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Prospect Street currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Prospect Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Prospect Street pet-friendly?
No, 4113 Prospect Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 4113 Prospect Street offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Prospect Street does offer parking.
Does 4113 Prospect Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4113 Prospect Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Prospect Street have a pool?
No, 4113 Prospect Street does not have a pool.
Does 4113 Prospect Street have accessible units?
No, 4113 Prospect Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Prospect Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4113 Prospect Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4113 Prospect Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4113 Prospect Street does not have units with air conditioning.
