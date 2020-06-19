240 North Boundary Street

Amenities

4 bedroom 3 bath townhome located in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg. Townhome is conveniently located within a short distance of the public library, shopping, and restaurants. Home features just over 2000 square feet of living space in this three story townhome. First floor includes hardwood floors, a spacious study, living room with fireplace, master bedroom w/bath, and galley style kitchen. 2nd floor has 2 spacious bedroom with one bath in the hall. A second master bedroom occupies the entire 3rd floor. This home is a must see!!!



Schools: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High



