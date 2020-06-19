All apartments in Williamsburg
240 North Boundary Street

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 North Boundary Street, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2002 sqft

Amenities

4 bedroom 3 bath townhome located in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg. Townhome is conveniently located within a short distance of the public library, shopping, and restaurants. Home features just over 2000 square feet of living space in this three story townhome. First floor includes hardwood floors, a spacious study, living room with fireplace, master bedroom w/bath, and galley style kitchen. 2nd floor has 2 spacious bedroom with one bath in the hall. A second master bedroom occupies the entire 3rd floor. This home is a must see!!!

Schools: Matthew Whaley Elementary, Berkeley Middle, Lafayette High

WE ARE CURRENTLY NOT TAKING APPLICANTS INTO OCCUPIED PROPERTIES FOR VIEWINGS. WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS WITHOUT VIEWING THE PROPERTY. FOR QUESTIONS AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CALL OUR OFFICE AT 757-229-6810 x213

NOTE: Our office is closed to the public for the safety of our staff, contractors, and clients due to the COVID-19 virus. Emails and telephone calls are addressed during our regular business hours. In case of an after hours emergency, please call our office for the 24 hour answering service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 North Boundary Street have any available units?
240 North Boundary Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 North Boundary Street have?
Some of 240 North Boundary Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 North Boundary Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 North Boundary Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 North Boundary Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 North Boundary Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 240 North Boundary Street offer parking?
No, 240 North Boundary Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 North Boundary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 North Boundary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 North Boundary Street have a pool?
No, 240 North Boundary Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 North Boundary Street have accessible units?
No, 240 North Boundary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 North Boundary Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 North Boundary Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 North Boundary Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 North Boundary Street does not have units with air conditioning.
