Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 PM

1003 Settlement

1003 Settlement Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

1003 Settlement Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
MAJOR RENOVATION COMPLETE!! READ THE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION !!ABSOLUTELY the BEST VALUE in WILLIAMSBURG!!...Ready To RENT!!!.....Great TownHome located within the William & Mary Footprint in the City Of Williamsburg. Convenient to Stores, Restaurants, Colonial Williamsburg and The College of William & Mary. The TownHome is updated with New Paint, New Floors, New Carpet. New Bathroom Toilets and Floors and New Kitchen Appliances (1.5 yrs old)!!!. The Entire TownHome is located on the First Floor. Best Value in Williamsburg. Great Location. Owners are a professional own to rent company. All of there properties are conditioned for renters to call this TownHome... HOME!!! Multiple Year Leases are Desirable. Entrance of Townhome is Handicap Friendly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Settlement have any available units?
1003 Settlement has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1003 Settlement have?
Some of 1003 Settlement's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Settlement currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Settlement isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Settlement pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Settlement is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 1003 Settlement offer parking?
No, 1003 Settlement does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Settlement have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 Settlement offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Settlement have a pool?
No, 1003 Settlement does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Settlement have accessible units?
Yes, 1003 Settlement has accessible units.
Does 1003 Settlement have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Settlement has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Settlement have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Settlement does not have units with air conditioning.
