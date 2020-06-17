1003 Settlement

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

MAJOR RENOVATION COMPLETE!! READ THE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION !!ABSOLUTELY the BEST VALUE in WILLIAMSBURG!!...Ready To RENT!!!.....Great TownHome located within the William & Mary Footprint in the City Of Williamsburg. Convenient to Stores, Restaurants, Colonial Williamsburg and The College of William & Mary. The TownHome is updated with New Paint, New Floors, New Carpet. New Bathroom Toilets and Floors and New Kitchen Appliances (1.5 yrs old)!!!. The Entire TownHome is located on the First Floor. Best Value in Williamsburg. Great Location. Owners are a professional own to rent company. All of there properties are conditioned for renters to call this TownHome... HOME!!! Multiple Year Leases are Desirable. Entrance of Townhome is Handicap Friendly!!