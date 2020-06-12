/
3 bedroom apartments
314 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Falls Church, VA
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
7223 Carol Lane
7223 Carol Lane, West Falls Church, VA
7223 Carol Lane Available 08/01/20 Updated and renovated 4br/2ba - Updated and renovated 4br/2ba.
3114 MANOR RD
3114 Manor Road, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Designed To Delight! Look N' Love this gracious and spacious "Move-In" condition home that has been updated to excite and delight. First arrive and park in your convenient covered carport loaded with four floor-to-ceiling outdoor storage cabinets.
2853 FAIRMONT STREET
2853 Fairmont Street, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1519 sqft
Detached home w/ detached garage!! Hardwood floors & carpet, new paint, lighting, etc.
3317 WRAYWOOD PLACE
3317 Wraywood Place, West Falls Church, VA
Amazing 6 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Falls Church, VA. Home sits on a 1/2 acre lot, tucked away in a cul-de-sac.
6649 TANSEY DR
6649 Tansey Drive, West Falls Church, VA
Custom Stunner in peaceful Holmes Run Park Neighborhood on 3/4 acre lot for optimal privacy and luxury. No details spared in this home, with gorgeous two story entry leading to an incredible first floor living space.
3023 STRATHMEADE STREET
3023 Strathmeade Street, West Falls Church, VA
HUGE 5BR/2.5BA home in Falls Church right off Rt 50/Arlington Blvd near the 495. GREAT LOCATION! Ample space for entertaining. Updated kitchen, 5-burner stove. HW floors throughout. 4 BRs on upper level all have walk-in closets.
2852 YARN COURT
2852 Yarn Court, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1540 sqft
LOCATION!!! Mosaic District and Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro are both within minutes of your front door. Quick access to 495, 66, 50, and 29, and equidistant to Regan National and Dulles International Airports.
2911 MONTAUK COURT
2911 Montauk Court, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1360 sqft
Wonderful end unit 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse in the lake community. Gorgeous wooded and water views, very private. Light and bright floorplan, updated kitchen, master bedroom with large walk-in closet.
7729 CAMP ALGER AVENUE
7729 Camp Alger Avenue, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1820 sqft
Remarkable 3 level townhouse! End unit! Inviting kitchen with center island and granite countertops. Built-in bookshelves and ample storage throughout the property. Master has a walk-in closet and attached 3 piece bath.
6641 BARRETT ROAD
6641 Barrett Road, West Falls Church, VA
This vintage 4-bedroom home is charming yet practical, light and bright, with a great location and lovely green yard. Previous tenants liked it so much they stayed for six years! This is NOT a big house, but it's very nice.
7036 LEE PARK COURT
7036 Lee Park Court, West Falls Church, VA
A Duplex SFH with a separate entrance for each, quick access to I-495/I66/Rt.50/Rt.236/Washington D.C. This house is 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room with extended room at the back of the house.
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1338 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,354
1510 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Dominion Hills
871 N MADISON STREET
871 North Madison Street, Arlington, VA
Renovated and updated, all brick rambler. Features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Deck off sun room, gleaming hardwood floors and large walk out lower level rec room. Close to bus, shops and park.
Idylwood
2506 Fallsmere Ct.
2506 Fallsmere Court, Idylwood, VA
2506 Fallsmere Ct. Available 07/05/20 Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage - Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage in Falls Church. Home is located in a cul-de-sac.
Madison Manor
1212 N QUANTICO STREET
1212 North Quantico Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1983 sqft
SPACIOUS, 2 level brick home with great curb appeal>Walking distance to EFC METRO>Move-in ready>Beautiful wood floors at upper level bedrooms>Fresh painted>Energy efficient, insulated windows with custom blinds>Light & bright living room with
Madison Manor
970 N POTOMAC STREET
970 North Potomac Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this charming 3 bed/1.5 bath home located in coveted Madison Manor.
Madison Manor
1403 N ROOSEVELT STREET
1403 North Roosevelt Street, Arlington, VA
HOW DOES TWO BLOCKS TO THE METRO SOUND? Ideal location close to East Falls Church metro, W&OD Trail, Banneker Park and I-66. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts hardwood flooring throughout.
Idylwood
2784 SIKES COURT
2784 Sikes Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1386 sqft
GOLFERS' DREAM, & Dogs Considered! -3 Level Town Home ideally located in the Merrifield area, close to Mosaic shops and restaurants; *Near Beltway w/ access to I-66, Arlington Blvd & Lee Hwy.
Lake Barcroft
3253 JUNIPER LN
3253 Juniper Lane, Lake Barcroft, VA
SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 9AM-11AM Monday THE 15TH, & 1PM-3PM ON THE 16TH. Available August 1, 2020. Gorgeous 4 bed / 3 bath 2900+ sq.
Madison Manor
1105 N ROCHESTER ST
1105 North Rochester Street, Arlington, VA
What a great house-just leave the car in the driveway & walk to East Falls Church Metro. This contemporary offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths w/a contemporary open flair.
Falls Church
218 LAWTON STREET
218 Lawton Street, Falls Church, VA
Stately Colonial ideally located in the heart of sought after Falls Church City. 2 blocks from downtown Falls Church with abundant upscale shops and restaurants. 8 blocks to East Falls Church Metro. Easy access to W&OD trail.
