7778 WILLOW POINT DRIVE

2 bed/2 bath 1300 sq ft, all on one level. Walking distance to Providence Rec Center and Metro bus stop. Close to commuter routes I-495, Rte 50, I-66. Minutes to Inova Fairfax Hospital, Dunn Loring Metro, Mosaic District. Neighborhood surrounded by woods, many updates throughout. Separate laundry room, Master walk-in closet, office corner in Sunroom (built in shelving can stay if you would like), and wood burning fireplace. Master bath is currently being updated and will be ready at your move in. New carpet in bedrooms and fresh paint throughout. Unit is on the ground floor, easy access to parking, one reserved space and ample guest spaces are available for any additional parking needs. Community has a pool. Water, trash and groundskeeping included. Move-in Ready. No smoking please. Pets negotiable. Email for details or to schedule a tour! Thanks for looking!