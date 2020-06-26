7751 NEW PROVIDENCE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Absolutely a MUST SEE!!! LOCATION!! GREAT for AMAZON and RAYTHEON! Very Close to DHHQ! Close Proximity to Arlington! Close Proximity to the Mosaic District! Gorgeous decor sparing no expenses. 2BDR, 2BA luxury condo fit for a King or Queen. Approx. 1/2 mile to I495, VERY near Routes 66,50&29 as well as 1 mile to Metro. Perfect for entertaining or CORPORATE HOUSING. Owner completely remodeled with the best ofeverything, i.e. granite, marble, brass, picture moulding, etc. Designed luxuriously! VERY clean and well kept. BRAND NEW Carpet! Energy Efficient LED lighting throughout! MUST SEE! You will not be disappointed!