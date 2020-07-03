7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground pool tennis court

Garden level condo with loads of light! Close to the cities with easy access to Routes 495, 66, 7, Mosaic District. All the amenities of a luxurious lakeside community! Freshly painted with brand all new stainless steel appliances, new lighting, new blinds, new water heater, new kitchen faucet & brand new upgraded plush carpet in the spacious bedrooms. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo feels like home. The open living / dining combo opens to a patio that backs to walking trails & trees. Tot lot, community dog park, lake, tennis courts and pool all in short walking distance. Enjoy Cherry Blossoms galore and your morning stroll around the lake rimmed with lush tress in your new neighborhood. Washer and Dryer in unit, and even an extra storage unit outside all complete this wonderful condo. Water included in rent! Available to rent immediately.