Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE

7715 Inversham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7715 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
tennis court
Garden level condo with loads of light! Close to the cities with easy access to Routes 495, 66, 7, Mosaic District. All the amenities of a luxurious lakeside community! Freshly painted with brand all new stainless steel appliances, new lighting, new blinds, new water heater, new kitchen faucet & brand new upgraded plush carpet in the spacious bedrooms. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo feels like home. The open living / dining combo opens to a patio that backs to walking trails & trees. Tot lot, community dog park, lake, tennis courts and pool all in short walking distance. Enjoy Cherry Blossoms galore and your morning stroll around the lake rimmed with lush tress in your new neighborhood. Washer and Dryer in unit, and even an extra storage unit outside all complete this wonderful condo. Water included in rent! Available to rent immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE have any available units?
7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7715 INVERSHAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

