Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Property not available, application registered. Light filled and updated 2 level Rambler with 4BR/3 FBA w/spacious first floor Family room, semi-open floor plan, large family room in basement, New SS appliances, Hardwood on Main level. Washer/Dryer. Carport, fully fenced throughout and much, much more. Easy access to Rte 50 and 495. Close to shopping and restaurants. Minutes to Mosaic District and Dunn Loring metro. Available July 1, 2019. Landlord maintains the landscape and lawn.