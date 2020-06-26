Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

3316 Slade Run Drive Falls Church VA 22042.Large Custom home approximately 3,868 sf w/4 BR, 4 BA 2 car garage. Gourmet open concept kitchen with granite tops, stainless steel appliances, and opens to a huge great room. Oversize master suite with his and hers closets; separate shower/tub. Gleaming hardwood flooring all levels including attic, game room. Family room with fireplace; Sitting room on 2nd level. Custom molding & recessed lighting throughout. Nice corner lot with large yard and outdoor entertainment area. Close to all shopping, restaurants, and most major routes. No Contact online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services.