All apartments in West Falls Church
Find more places like 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Falls Church, VA
/
3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:18 PM

3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE

3316 Slade Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Falls Church
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3316 Slade Run Drive, West Falls Church, VA 22042

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
3316 Slade Run Drive Falls Church VA 22042.Large Custom home approximately 3,868 sf w/4 BR, 4 BA 2 car garage. Gourmet open concept kitchen with granite tops, stainless steel appliances, and opens to a huge great room. Oversize master suite with his and hers closets; separate shower/tub. Gleaming hardwood flooring all levels including attic, game room. Family room with fireplace; Sitting room on 2nd level. Custom molding & recessed lighting throughout. Nice corner lot with large yard and outdoor entertainment area. Close to all shopping, restaurants, and most major routes. No Contact online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Falls Church, VA.
What amenities does 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Falls Church.
Does 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 SLADE RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir
West Falls Church, VA 22042
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St
West Falls Church, VA 22042

Similar Pages

West Falls Church 1 BedroomsWest Falls Church 2 Bedrooms
West Falls Church Apartments with BalconyWest Falls Church Apartments with Hardwood Floors
West Falls Church Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD
Manassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University